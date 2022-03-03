Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 31,222 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,222 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of CNA Financial worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 32.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 21.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of CNA opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $49.40.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. This represents a yield of 3.4%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

About CNA Financial (Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.