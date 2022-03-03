Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $8.23 Million Stock Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of iStar worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iStar by 147.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,456,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,760,000 after buying an additional 2,652,818 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iStar by 273.7% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,664,000 after buying an additional 749,493 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 488.1% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 585,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 486,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iStar by 285.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 485,511 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 2,127.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 307,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 293,652 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iStar alerts:

Shares of STAR opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.36. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $27.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

STAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

iStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.