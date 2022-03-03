Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 133,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Artisan Partners Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APAM. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of APAM opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.28%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

