Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 161,997 Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 161,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Kirby as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter worth about $2,925,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth $321,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kirby by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,978,000 after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kirby by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

KEX opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, Director J H. Pyne sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $33,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,873. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

