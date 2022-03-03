Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 636,975 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 636,975 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after acquiring an additional 881,698 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after acquiring an additional 866,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after acquiring an additional 803,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $93.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

