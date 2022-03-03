Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.84) to €5.40 ($6.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.87) to €7.30 ($8.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

