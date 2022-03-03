Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Up 189.6% in February

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a growth of 189.6% from the January 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,418. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.

Several research firms have commented on BNDSF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $0.85 to $0.70 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco de Sabadell from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco de Sabadell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.70.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

