Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will report $23.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.80 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $22.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $93.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.75 billion to $95.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $100.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.12 billion to $105.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $353.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after buying an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after buying an additional 574,414 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

