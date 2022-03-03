Bank of America Initiates Coverage on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DXCM. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $565.33.

DXCM opened at $420.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.02, a PEG ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.90. DexCom has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $447.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total transaction of $310,554.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,904 shares of company stock worth $16,143,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,197 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after purchasing an additional 287,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,000,773,000 after purchasing an additional 73,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $752,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

