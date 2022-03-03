Bank of Montreal Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.85 Per Share (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $13.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.17.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.71.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$147.64 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$106.20 and a 12-month high of C$152.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$144.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$136.50.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

