Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$149.71.

TSE BMO opened at C$147.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$144.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$136.50. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$106.20 and a 52-week high of C$152.87. The stock has a market cap of C$95.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.0999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

