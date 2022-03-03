Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $110.43 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,982,859 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 514,384 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Tapestry worth $110,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 46.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tapestry by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tapestry by 43.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 570,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $24,801,000 after acquiring an additional 171,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several research firms have commented on TPR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

