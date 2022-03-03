Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $112.24 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.50% of Encompass Health worth $112,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,529,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,499,000 after buying an additional 37,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

