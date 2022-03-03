Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.75% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $125,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 247.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 273,716 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

NYSE OHI opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

