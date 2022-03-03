Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,158 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of Fair Isaac worth $116,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

FICO opened at $490.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $465.17 and a 200-day moving average of $429.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total transaction of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

