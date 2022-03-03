Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 573,235 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,844,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,235 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.50% of FOX worth $114,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 610,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of FOX by 42.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 662.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 13.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

