Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $73.80 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,629,000 after buying an additional 60,741 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 615,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

