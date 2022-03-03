Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Banner worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Banner in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Banner in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.58. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

