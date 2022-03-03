Barclays Cuts Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target to $4.00

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

Shares of BHG stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21. Bright Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Bright Health Group’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

