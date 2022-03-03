Barclays Cuts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $14.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.32.

RKT opened at $13.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 50.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 33,448 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

