Barclays Upgrades Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. 65,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,799,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.11.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,770,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 436.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,945,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,120 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $31,474,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

