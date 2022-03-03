Barrington Research Increases Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target to $28.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday.

GTN opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Gray Television by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

