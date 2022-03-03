BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the January 31st total of 253,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $237.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BayCom has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 22.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BayCom will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BayCom by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BayCom by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 36,133 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BayCom by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BayCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

