Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €105.33 ($118.35).

Several analysts have weighed in on BMW shares. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($138.20) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($151.69) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($110.11) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($142.70) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

ETR:BMW traded down €1.93 ($2.17) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €80.56 ($90.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €71.56 ($80.40) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($112.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €92.88 and a 200-day moving average of €87.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

