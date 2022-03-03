Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 26 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,390,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,011,601,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,689,000 after acquiring an additional 172,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $482.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,779. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $332.67 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.