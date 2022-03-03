Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 812 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kroger by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 700.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,814 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Kroger by 7,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after acquiring an additional 861,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

NYSE:KR traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,421. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

