Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,030 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $22,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3,705.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 421,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after buying an additional 410,358 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 59.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 85,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 32,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $49.15. 3,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,007. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.09 and a 52 week high of $50.27.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.