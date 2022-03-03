Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.5% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 235,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $878,000.

VTI traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.86. 82,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,369. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

