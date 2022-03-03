Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 26,469 shares of company stock worth $2,105,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of TTD traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.66. 42,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,049,463. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 144.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.24.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

