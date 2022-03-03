Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $266,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $56.35 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

