Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Bentley Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $52.51. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

