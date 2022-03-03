Berenberg Bank Increases Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 3,440

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,410 ($45.75) to GBX 3,440 ($46.16) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.71% from the company’s current price.

PSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,440 ($46.16) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,648 ($35.53) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.61) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($47.36) to GBX 3,580 ($48.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,130.83 ($42.01).

Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,444.81 ($32.80) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,541.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,677.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 2,265 ($30.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,272 ($43.90). The company has a market cap of £7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86.

In related news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($34.34) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($134,147.50).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

