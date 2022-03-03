Berenberg Bank Trims Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Target Price to €36.00

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €45.00 ($50.56) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corbion from €43.00 ($48.31) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Corbion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSNVY opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. Corbion has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.68.

Corbion NV engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of ingredients for food and biochemicals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Biochemicals. The Food segment provides biobased ingredients for the food industry. The Biochemicals segment produces chemicals derived from organic acids through the fermentation of carbohydrates, and lactic acid based solutions.

