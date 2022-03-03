B&G Foods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 12,620 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 793% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,413 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,798 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

BGS stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.35. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

BGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

