Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Announces Earnings Results

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Big 5 Sporting Goods updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.400 EPS.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $377.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

