Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Holdings Lifted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 3,488.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,392 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of Bill.com worth $16,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at $3,294,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL opened at $234.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of -98.91 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.88 and a 200-day moving average of $255.12. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $484,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,521 shares of company stock worth $20,266,006 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

