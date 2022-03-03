BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Dennis Slamon Sells 6,396 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of BMRN opened at $78.15 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after buying an additional 1,470,498 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,253,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $88,884,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $45,748,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,817,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.