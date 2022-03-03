BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Dennis Slamon Sells 6,396 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BMRN opened at $78.15 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after buying an additional 1,470,498 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,253,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $88,884,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $45,748,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,817,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

