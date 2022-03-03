BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $146.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,426,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BioNTech by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,335,000 after purchasing an additional 348,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,670,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.