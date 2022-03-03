BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.50.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $146.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.94.
About BioNTech (Get Rating)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
