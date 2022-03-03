Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIR shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$6.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.54 and a twelve month high of C$7.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

