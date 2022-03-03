BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,032 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.16% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Colony Group LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 378,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,366,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,062,000 after purchasing an additional 379,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000.
In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BJ stock opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
About BJ’s Wholesale Club (Get Rating)
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.
