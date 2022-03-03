BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,032 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.16% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Colony Group LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 378,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,366,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,062,000 after purchasing an additional 379,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.12.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

