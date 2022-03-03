Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDGR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the January 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,722,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BDGR stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 12,333,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,480,973. Black Dragon Resource Companies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
About Black Dragon Resource Companies (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Dragon Resource Companies (BDGR)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Black Dragon Resource Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Dragon Resource Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.