Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDGR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the January 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,722,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BDGR stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 12,333,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,480,973. Black Dragon Resource Companies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Black Dragon Resource Cos., Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, production and sale of natural gas, crude oil and leases it developed. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Encino, CA.

