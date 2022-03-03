BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
