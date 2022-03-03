BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by 7.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE BGT opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 77,686 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

