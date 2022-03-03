BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by 7.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE BGT opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $14.74.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
