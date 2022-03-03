BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 20.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 22.15. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a fifty-two week low of 18.38 and a fifty-two week high of 29.99.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of 21.86 per share, for a total transaction of 39,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.