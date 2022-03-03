BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 20.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 22.15. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a fifty-two week low of 18.38 and a fifty-two week high of 29.99.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of 21.86 per share, for a total transaction of 39,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares during the last quarter.

