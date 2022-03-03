BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Shares in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.