BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Shares in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
NYSE YMM opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35.
Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
