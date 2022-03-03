BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 44,439 Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth about $9,833,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth about $8,950,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth about $7,560,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 7.6% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,222,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,113,000 after buying an additional 298,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth about $1,933,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VWE stock opened at 8.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.05. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 12 month low of 7.61 and a 12 month high of 13.48.

In related news, Director Robert L. Berner III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 10.63 per share, for a total transaction of 106,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul S. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 10.45 per share, with a total value of 52,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 54.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 13.92.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

