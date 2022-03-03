BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the second quarter valued at about $865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 160,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 281.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

GENC stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $150.24 million, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.85). Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

