BlackRock Inc. Has $441,000 Position in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.30% of Caledonia Mining worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,968,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 79,247 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 534,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,651 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Caledonia Mining Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

