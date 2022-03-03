BlackRock Inc. Sells 30,477 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.22% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 109,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

