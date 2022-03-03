BlackRock Inc. Takes $415,000 Position in Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15. Sylvamo Corp has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

